Joseph T. Passamonte, age 80, of Perry, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility after a short illness.
He was born on May 4, 1943. A son to the late Charles and Phyllis (Sodaro) Passamonte, Joe was a 1962 graduate of Perry Central High School where he played baseball and football. He then went on to be a licensed barber, owning his own barber shop for several years. He retired from the Rochester Local 435 Labor Union in 2001. He loved old cars and did detailing for many people in Perry every year. He was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills going to many of their games. He spent two years in the Army National Guard, based in Geneseo, N.Y., and was a member of Saint Isidore Parish Community (Saint Joseph’s Church) in Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Tripp) Passamonte, whom he married on Oct. 4, 1969; as well as a son, Christopher (Janna Ketterer) of Pennsylvania; grandson, Brevin; one sister, Phyllis Harmon of Illinois.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Charles and Phyllis (Sodaro) Passamonte; brother, Charles Passamonte Jr.
There are no calling hours and services will be private for the family at Joe’s request. Joe will be laid to rest in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Perry.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home 98 N. Main St.
Perry, N.Y. 14530. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, please visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com