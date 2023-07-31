FANCHER — Josephine Paduano, lifelong Fancher resident, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023 at the age of 104. She was born April 23, 1919 to the late Vincenzo and Catherine (Carlone) Vendetta.
Josephine was a member of St. Mary’s and St. Rocco’s Churches where she served as a reader, Eucharistic Minister and was active in the Rosary Society. St. Rocco’s Festival each year kept Josephine very busy with volunteering many hours to help make the event successful.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Angelo “Buddy”; her siblings, Bertha, Delia, Rose, Ida, Sadie, Mary, George, Mike, Tom, Joseph and Richard.
Josephine is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Josephine’s family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home, 16650 State Route 31, Holley, NY 14470 on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 4-7 with a reading of the Rosary to begin at 6:30. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 S. Main St., Holley, NY 14470 on Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Holley.
Memorial contributions may be made St. Mary’s Church, 13 S. Main St., Holley, NY 14470. To share a special memory of Josephine, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.