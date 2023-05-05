Joshua Patrick Martin, 40, of Batavia, passed away on (April 30, 2023). He was born June 27, 1983 in Batavia, N.Y. a son of Jeff Patrick and Annie J. Crimes.
He was predeceased by his brother Theodis C. Hill, III his mother, Annie J. Crimes and his grandmother, Annie B. Crimes.
Survivors include his son Quentin R. Polk, brother Demetrius Willie T Richardson of Batavia NY, Father Jeffery Patrick (Colleen) Martin of Leroy NY, Grandma Betty Martin of Batavia N.Y., Granddaddy Willie (Julie) Martin of Rochester N.Y., Nephew Mekhi P. Richardson well as a host of aunts, uncles.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on (Tuesday May 9, 2023) at 11am at H.E. Turner & Co., Inc. Funeral Home. He will≠≠≠ be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery Batavia NY, 14020. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.