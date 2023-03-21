Joyce A. Brown
Joyce A. Brown, 96, of Perry passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
She was born in Perry, N.Y. on Oct. 7, 1926 a daughter to the late Clair and Maude (Knox) Thompson.
Joyce was a 1945 graduate of Perry High School and went to beauty school in Rochester graduating in 1947.
She opened Joyce’s Beauty Salon in Perry in 1949.
Joyce enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by a son: Kip (Elizabeth Cali) Brown of Canandaigua, daughter: Melanie (Roger) Hubbard of Perry and sister-in-law: Irene Thompson of Castile.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Raybert F. Brown who passed away in 2005, granddaughter: Jamie Mehlenbacher-Maurer who passed away in 2023, and brother: Burnett “Speed” Thompson who passed away in 2014.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Joyce will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Emergency Ambulance P.O. Box 205 Perry, New York 14530
