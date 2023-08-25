Joyce Ann Glazier, 87, of Byron, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug. 24, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard Glazier; daughter, Yvonne Branton (Donn); granddaughters, Afton Heitzenrater (Jeffery) and Kari Isaac (Nicholas); grandson, Chad Branton (Savannah) and the lights of her life, great-grandchildren, Gemma and Finn Heitzenrater, Everlee and Delainey Isaac, Austin, Carter, and Brianna Branton. Joyce is also survived by her beloved brother-in-law, Ronald Glazier; and sisters-in-law, Marian Partridge and Judy Glazier; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Claribel Partridge Oltmann, and father Lewis Partridge; brothers, Lewis Partridge and Richard Partridge; sisters-in-law, Loretta Glazier, Helen Partridge; and brother-in-law, David Glazier.
Joyce was born March 5, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of Byron, N.Y. Joyce and Richard were high-school sweethearts and married April 6, 1957. She started her career at Lapp Insulator in the billing department later working for GF Britt & Sons and L-Brooke farms as a bookkeeper as well as being a homemaker. Joyce also supported Richard in his business endeavors. She was a member of Byron Presbyterian Church, a former Girl Scout leader, and former member of Byron Garden Club. She enjoyed reading auto-biographies, bird-watching (especially hummingbirds), gardening, and nothing gave her more pleasure than spending time with family. Her humor, love, and unwavering support will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia, N.Y. Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Byron Presbyterian Church, 6293 West Main Street, Byron. She will be laid to rest in Byron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following charities that were close to Joyce’s heart: the Davis Phinney Foundation (P.O. Box 270948 Louisville, CO 80027 or via their website https://davisphinneyfoundation.org), the Rochester Ronald McDonald House (333 Westmoreland Drive Rochester, NY 14620 or their website https://rmhcrochester.org), or the Byron Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 326, Byron, NY 14422).
