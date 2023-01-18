Joyce C. Corcoran
Joyce C. Corcoran, 76, of Delmar, N.Y., formerly of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023. The daughter of Neil C. Murphy and Loretta D. Beechler Murphy, Joyce was a friend to all she met and her many and diverse interests were reflected in the path she took in life. Her passion for plants and flowers fostered a successful nursery business for years, and fed her soul for her lifetime. Her love of children led to her service as a substitute teacher in the Batavia City School District. Joyce also spent time as a real estate agent, using her love of creating a home to help others find their forever home. Finally, her desire to help people through the dark times led to her career as a survivor support counselor for a financial planning company. Joyce’s first and fiercest love was her family. She loved hosting everyone for holidays or any other reason to get together. In the summer, you could find her in her happy place on the shores of Lake George, listening to the waves and watching the boats while enjoying a cocktail with family and friends. Her most favorite thing over the last eleven years was being Mima to her grandson, Aedan, the light of her life and her “best boy”. They would spend hours laughing, singing silly songs, and going for “adventures” in Mima’s car to buy flowers and goodies at various farm stands. She also loved serving as an assistant in his faith formation classes, where she shared her faith in God with him. Joyce will now join her parents, Neil Murphy and Loretta Murphy Gower; her brother, Tom; her husband of thirty years and lifelong friend, Burt; her (step)son, Jim; and many canine family members who are waiting for her on the Rainbow Bridge. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Jennifer Corcoran Conway; son, Kevin Corcoran; daughter-in-law, Erin Carey Corcoran; son-in-law, Tim Conway; and grandson, Aedan Conway. She is also survived by her sister, Judy; stepfather, Harry; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as so many friends she considered family. The family will hold a celebration of Joyce’s life at a later date. Those wishing to memorialize or remember Joyce may consider a donation to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, whose medical team saved the life of her “best boy” Aedan.
Please see Newcomeralbany.com to leave a special message for the family.