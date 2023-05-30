BETHANY — Joyce Cupicha, 86, of Bethany, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility.
Joyce was born May 29, 1936, in Riga. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys (Pimm) Spring.
She was a devoted Roman Catholic and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in East Bethany. Joyce worked hard on her family farm and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an exceptional grandmother, who cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, and enjoyed being a part of their life as they grew up.
She graduated from Wyoming High School in 1954, she married her husband, George Cupich Jr., Dec. 30, 1954, they were together 64 years until his passing in 2019. She was a loving mother, homemaker, calf feeder, and the bookkeeper and manager of the family farm.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Darlene (Late Raymond) Follett of Attica and Donna (James) Keough of Warsaw; a son, Mark Cupicha of Bethany; 3 grandchildren, Sara (David) Pollock of Bethany, Maura Cupicha, and her significant other, Cameron Bowles, of Warsaw and Daniel (Brooke) Follett of Batavia; 3 great-grandchildren, Louden Pollock, Autumn and Julian Follett; 2 brothers, Duane (Donna) Spring of Attica, Wesley (Joan) Spring of East Bethany; a sister, Linda Wineberg of Sun City, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Gerald Spring.
Joyce’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Mary Immaculate Parish, 5865 Ellicott Street Rd., East Bethany, NY 14054. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia.