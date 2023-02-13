PAVILION — Joyce T. Hume passed away Feb. 12, 2023 at age 76. She is predeceased by her infant son. She is also predeceased by her husband, Carl W. Hume Jr., “Cookie” on Dec. 4, 2021; by her brothers, Ron and Paul; and sisters, Helen and Ann. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann (Jeff) Andrews; son and daughter-in-law, Carl (Grace) Hume III; five grandchildren, Dylan and Erin Andrews, Carl IV and Alexis Hume and Eve Richardson; brothers and sisters, Norman (Barbara) Thater, Hilda Phillips, Judith (Richard) Loveland, Douglas (Meg) Thater; many nieces and nephews.
As per Joyce’s wishes there will be no services. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit, www.leroyfuneralhome.com