Judy A. Jennings, 81, of Attica passed away surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 20, 2023 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital. She was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on Oct. 30, 1941, to the late David and Helen (Wiseman) Todd. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Jennings.
She is survived by her children, Vickie (David) Kilby of Attica, Donald Jennings Jr. of Attica, Laurie (Bobbie) Jennings of Batavia, David (Colleen) Jennings of Alexander and Michelle Jennings of Attica; sister, Marilyn Welker Weaver of Grapevine, Texas; stepsister, Gail DeRock of Belfast, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Virginia Skelton and Shirley Jennings; grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew), Tyler, Tara (Nick), David Jr (Katie), Nicholas (Amanda) and Ethan Jennings; Scott (Jordan), Kyle and Carrie Kilby; 5 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
All who met Judy knew how special she was. She always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. Her children and grandkids were the center of her world. She enjoyed flowers, antiquing, puzzles, casino trips and watching the Buffalo Bills.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Funeral Home. Judy will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica.
Memorials may be made to the Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011 or Crossroads House www.crossroadshouse.com or the Attica Fire Dept., 11 Water St., in Attica. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.