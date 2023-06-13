Judy K. Will

Judy (Judith) K. Will of Belleview, Fla./Basom, N.Y., loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into rest surround by her family on June 1, 2023.
Judy was born in North Hornell, N.Y., on May 14, 1944, a daughter to the late Dorothy Breckenridge Messinger and George D. Messinger. Judy grew up on North Pearl Street in Oakfield, N.Y., and was a 1962 graduate of Oakfield-Alabama Central School. Judy also attended Suny Geneseo College for one year before marrying her high school sweetheart Peter J. Will Jr.
Judy loved helping people, she had a heart of gold. Judy was a teacher’s assistant at The New York State School for the Blind in Batavia, N.Y.
Judy’s interests were crocheting, reading Danielle Steele books and playing cards. She was a member of the Oakfield Grange, Rebekah Lodge, Belleview and Oakfield United Methodist Churches, was on Monday nites ladies bowling league at Oakfield Scopano’s Bowling Alley, and a devoted member of the Ocala Moose Lodge 1014 and 1142.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Peter J. Will Jr.; and her children, Peter J. Will III (Julie Andrews) of Dade City, Fla., Paul J. Will (Kimberly Millett) of Georgia, Rebecca J. LeFever (Donald) of Ocala, Fla., and Erik G. Will of Byron, N.Y. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Kevin LeFever, Peter J. Will IV, Alicia Will (Bill Jeon), Evan Will, Lauren Will, Emma Will, Julia Will, and Ella Will; and two great-grandchildren, Nicolas, and Emma Jeon. Judy is also survived by two brothers, William (Janie) Messinger of Batavia, N.Y., and Richard Messingerof Rochester, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Will; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Haas (Daniel) and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service has been arranged at The Ocala Moose Lodge on Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.