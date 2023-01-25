Julie Mae (Hebdon) Tidd, 57, of West Street in Arcade, N.Y., loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Born in Warsaw, N.Y., on Oct. 20, 1965, Julie was one of four children of the late Kenneth and Barbara (Wagner) Hebdon. She graduated from Pioneer High School in 1983. She married Jeffery Tidd on Oct. 19, 1985, and, in 1987, they gave birth to their daughter, Kodi. After high school, Julie held various jobs in the local area. Many will remember her iconically working at her sister and brother-in-law’s pizzeria, Marco’s Pizza and Subs. She later discovered her true passion when she returned to school for Esthetics & Nail Specialty. As a nail technician, Julie loved doting over her clients and took pride in finding “just the perfect color” for each of her ladies. Her employment at Fox Run Retirement Facility in Orchard Park was some of the most fruitful and important work of her life. She became a friend to all and helped so many.
Additionally, not enough can be said for the work and time she spent taking care of her mother and best friend, Barb.
Her warm home was open to all; you were welcomed by cats, coffee, and conversation. Music was always playing. An abundance of antiques, quirky signs, and eclectic memorabilia decorated her home like an art gallery. Through hard times and good, she was always there to help and support everyone, whether it be with a silly dance in the kitchen or a needed phone call. Everyone loved being around Julie. Her infectious sense of style, humor, and glam always brightened the room. Julie adored visiting with loved ones, treasured her pets, and relished in creating beauty through her plants and creations. She was always ready for a new adventure. Because of her endless love for those in her life, she could be found searching stores for the perfect gift for a friend or family member.
She leaves behind a celebrated legacy of laughter, glamor, love, and compassion.
Julie was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Hebdon in 2002; mother, Barbara Hebdon in 2020; and father in-law, Arthur Shingler in 2012.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Tidd of Arcade; daughter, Kodi (DJ Smith) Tidd of Goshen; three older siblings, Jodie (Lori) Hebdon of Batavia, Jennie (Mark) Saladayga of Arcade and Jamie (Pauline) Hebdon of Ashford; mother-in-law, Lillian Shingler; sisters-in-law, Jody (James) Payne of Nebraska and Laurie (Michael) Gilbert of Arcade; cherished nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Nicholas) Garrabrant, Erin (Jason) Saile, Laura (Patrick) Donahue, Abigail Hebdon, Christa (Brian) George, Jacob Hebdon (Justin Bruce), Shelby (Joseph) Duda, Michael Saladyga, Jillian (Ryan) Livingston, Molly Hebdon, Trevor (Olivia) Hebdon, Virginia Hebdon, Chloe (Joshua) Aarum, and Nicole (Keith) McAuliff; along with a multitude of great-nieces and great-nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, with calling hours from 12-3 p.m. at W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Burial will be in the Arcade Rural Cemetery at a later date. The family appreciates any memorial donations in Julie’s memory to be made to the Arcade Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade. Share memories and condolences at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.