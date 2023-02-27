Karen Ann Cwiklinski
HUME — Karen Ann Cwiklinski of 10393 County Road 23 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in her home with her beloved husband at her side. She was born on Aug. 6, 1954, in Rochester, a daughter of the late James and Evelyn Reiner Barefoot. On Oct. 26, 1985, in the town of York, she married Frederick Cwiklinski, who survives.
Karen was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church, a former speech pathologist for Keshequa Central School, a former court clerk for Fred for 30 years, a former EMT for the Fillmore Rescue Squad for 12 years, a member of the Wide Awake Club Library, the Senior Exercise Group in Houghton, the Keshequa 7 Supper Club and a lifetime member of the NRA.
She was an avid outdoors person, where she enjoyed hiking, hunting, camping and gardening. Karen also enjoyed cooking and baking as well as studying her family genealogy, but most of all she loved her husband.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband is a sister, Ruth E. Keller; two brothers, Jon E. (Elizabeth) Barefoot, Sidney M (Donna) Barefoot, a sister-in-law, Doris Barefoot; and loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Murrelle J. Bishop; and a brother, J. David Barefoot.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Centerville United Methodist Church. Pastor Bob Schooley will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, York.
Memorial arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Memorials, if desired, to: Centerville United Methodist Church, c/o Mildred Vosburg, Box 55, Hume, NY 14745; Fillmore Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735; or the SPCA serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.