Karen Ruth Porter Vereecken passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Karen was born in Batavia, N.Y., at St. Jerome’s Hospital on Dec. 18, 1943. After graduating from high school from Elba Central School, in Elba NY, she worked as a bookkeeper until she married her high school sweetheart, Bruce on May 29, 1965. They had 3 children Kathy, Joe and David. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1969 and then to Akron in 1973 where they remained lifelong residents.
Karen was a member of St. Hilary Parish, where she enjoyed singing in the Choir until her health declined and she could no longer participate. Recently, she greatly enjoyed her bible study group and the many friends she made there.
Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She always made everything from scratch. She learned to cook Italian style from her Italian mother-in-law and always had a big pot of spaghetti sauce cooking. Many of the kids’ friends enjoyed afternoons having pasta at the Vereecken kitchen table. She passed the recipe on to her grandchildren, who continue the tradition.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Dorothy Porter. She was also preceded by 3 of her 6 brothers, Craig, Kris and Kevin Porter. She is survived by brothers, Casey, Clay and Keith Porter
Karen leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Bruce; children, Kathy (Victor) Lane of Akron, Ohio, Joe (Laine) Vereecken of Fairlawn, Ohio, and David (Heather) Vereecken of Akron, Ohio. She treasured her 7 beautiful grandchildren, Christopher Lane, David Lane, Amy Lane, Drew Vereecken, Heidi Vereecken, Isabelle Vereecken and Vincent Vereecken.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5–8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave, Akron, Ohio. A burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Cleveland Clinic, who took wonderful care of her at home in her final days. The family is very thankful. Contributions could also be made to St Jude Hospital or Shriners, two organizations Karen always supported. Visit www.HummelCares.com to view full obituary and sign the online guestbook.