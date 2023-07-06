LE ROY — Karl R. Klein, 73, of Parmelee Road, passed away early Sunday morning (July 2, 2023) at home in the loving presence of his family.
He was born Jan. 15, 1950 in Rochester, N.Y., a son of the late Roger and Helen Dunkle Klein.
Karl was a 1968 graduate of East High School in Rochester. He then served his country honorably with the U.S. Army. He started his career with Case Hoyt, where he worked as a printer for 12 years.
Karl was a visionary. Karl and his brother, Paul moved to Le Roy. That is when he purchased “One Main Street” in Le Roy and transformed it into The Ganson Inn. He then moved to a farmhouse in Stafford on Route 5, where he provided a “take out service.” That is also when he started his business, Ganson Rose Equipment, providing quality restaurant equipment, which he operated until his passing. Karl was a great chef.
In November 2014, he married the love of his life, Debbie, which he called her his angel.
Karl will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and dear friend, who always looked out for everyone else. He was known for his sincere question of, “Do you need anything?”, which he would offer up to family and friends. During relaxing time, Karl enjoyed his many trips to the Batavia Downs Casino.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Debbie Kerr Klein; daughter, Rachael (Rob) Kuszlyk of Batavia; sons, Tim (Steve) Adams of Stafford and Scott (Kelly) Adams of Caledonia; siblings, Roger (Fran) Klein of Lebanon, Tenn., Vern (Gloria) Klein of Johnson City, Tenn., Ruth Klein of Farmington, Rose (Larry) White of North Rose and Paul Klein of Le Roy; he cherished his grandchildren, Colton, Crew, Hadley, James, Quinn, Kris, Kameron, and Kaden; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He will also be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Remi.
In addition to his parents, Karl was predeceased by his sister, Rita Moose and brother, Steve Klein.
Family and friends are invited to share in Karl’s Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with his eulogy at 12 p.m., at The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, 6492 Main Road (Rt. 5), Stafford, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wilmot Cancer Institute, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, N.Y. 14627 and Genesee Cancer Assistance, 207 Summit Street, Batavia, N.Y. 14020.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Karl’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.