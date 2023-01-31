Katherine “Kay” M. Ognibene, 96, of Batavia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia. She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Batavia, to the late Paul and Mary (DeCarlo) Martino. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel Ognibene, along with all of her siblings.
Kay was a longtime Realtor and was very well-known locally. She was a member of Professional Woman’s Association, Paulo Busti Cultural Foundation, Real Estate Association and Resurrection Parish.
She is survived by her children, Stephen, Mary Jo Ognibene, both of Batavia, William Ognibene of Rush; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church.
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street Batavia, NY 14020.