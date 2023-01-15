BATAVIA — Kathleen “Kathy” Hopkins, 68, of Oakfield passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born Saturday, April 3, 1954, in Buffalo, N.Y, daughter of the late Victor and Theodora (Switek) Rydzynski.
She was a member of the Oakfield volunteer fire department for over 20 years. Kathy loved spending time with her family, decorating for the holidays (both inside and out), and hosting family holiday dinners.
Kathy graduated from the John F. Kennedy High School and married David Hopkins, who predeceased her in 2001. She loved her job as a teachers Aide for Oakfield-Alabama Central School until the day she retired.
Kathy was a loving wife, a caring and compassionate mother, and affectionate grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Russell Young; children, Dennis (Shana) Hoy, Christopher Hoy and Tracy Minor; stepchildren, Will (Julie) Young and Michael (Holly) Young; a brother, Dennis Rydzynski; grandchildren, Matt Minor, Andrew Minor, Kayla Hoy, Skylar Hoy, Haylee Hoy, Emersyn Dyer, Drake Dyer, Alexander Hoy, Michael Hoy, Ashlee Young, and Haylee Young; brother-in-law, Jake (Peg) Fager, Robert (Linda) Young, and Mark (Janine) Young; her fur buddy, Radar; and and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy is predeceased by her husband, David Hopkins; sibling, Donald (Arlene) Rydzynski; and her loving parents.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue, Oakfield, NY 14125. Kathleen’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. at Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, with burial to follow. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Batavia, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, Oakfield. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.