Kathleen M. Cutitta lost her battle with cancer on April 20, 2023. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Dorothy Foster Amidon. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Cutitta, and her precious children, David (Irene) Cutitta, Karen (Paul) Gayton, Laurie (Jeff Morien) Cutitta, and Julie (Brian) Boneberg; as well as loving grandchildren, Kaylee (Jack Mikols) and Zack Boneberg, Lexi Hoerner, Natalie, Ayden and Keira Odachowski, Jayce Condello and Jason and Leo Cutitta.
Surviving are her sisters, Tammy (the late Charles) Augello and Dawn (Paul) Hough; sister-in-law, Angie Varco; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron (Diana) Cutitta. She was predeceased by sister, Donna Babcock. Also surviving are her aunt, Norma Hale, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a very special cousin/sister, Peggy (Frank) Zambito.
Kathy’s family was the most important part of her life. She also loved beautiful fall and spring days, rainy days, music and reading. To really know her, read the words to John Lennon’s song “Imagine.”
After her children had all entered school, she attended and graduated from GCC and enjoyed her work as a Teacher’s Assistant along with her revered coworkers at the NY State School for the Blind until her retirement in 1998.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossroads House in Batavia. www.crossroads house.com. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.