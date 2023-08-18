Kathryn (Kathy) Marie Dziekan, 79, of Pavilion passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 15, 2023.
Kathy was born in Kingman, Ariz., on April 3, 1944, daughter of the late Thomas and Joan (Conover) Cable. Her military parents lived in numerous cities, providing experiences and beloved stories for their family to share and remember. Kathy married Francis S. Dziekan on Oct. 16, 1964, who preceded her in death in December 2000.
Kathy worked in many capacities, including Pavilion Central School cafeteria, Adams Insurance Agency and Young’s and Linfoot Insurance, but was always a Mother first. When Kathy’s children were young, “stay at home mom” was not a “job,” but rather what mothers did while their husbands went to work. Kathy was an exceptional mother and wife, she cared deeply for her family and friends, and worked tirelessly to please everyone, not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She ensured all who stepped into her home were safe, happy and fed!
Kathy embraced the holiday season, creating the most elegant décor, her Christmas tree was second to none! Kathy opened her home to friends and family providing holiday meals and cookies beyond expectation. She loved music and dancing, long walks, trips to visit her children and grandchildren, working in her yard and gardens, and watching her children and grandchildren compete in sports.
Kathy is survived by her children, John (Stephanie) Dziekan of Haymarket, Va., Scott (Kelly) Dziekan of Austin, Texas, Daryl (Rebecca) Dziekan of Pavilion, N.Y., and Kerry (Shaun) Milligan of Merritt Island, Fla.; grandchildren, Emma, Jessica, Bennett, Clayton, Dylan, Garrett and Colton; sister, Jean (Phil) Lopez of Kokomo, Ind.; brother-in-law, Steve Bluse of Bunker Hill, Ind.; brother, Harvey Cable of Walton, Ind., and brother, Tom Reid (Jan) Cable of Ind.
Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Betty Jo Bluse; and sister-in-law, Karen Cable.
Family and friends will gather to share stories and memories on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 3-4 p.m., with a Remembrance Service to begin at 4 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy, N.Y. A celebration of Kathy’s life at BW’s Restaurant, located at 11070 Perry Rd, Pavilion, N.Y., will follow at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org or the Rochester Regional Health Foundation (Hildebrandt Hospice) at https://rrhgive.org.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Kathy’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.