Kathryn M. Prahler, 91, previously of Lyndonville, N.Y., was reunited with her beloved husband Charles on Sept. 11, 2023, at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, Ill. Charles and Kathryn were longtime residents of West Avenue, in Lyndonville, N.Y.
Born on Aug. 30, 1932, in Medina, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Harvey C. and Marion E. (Bennett) Blanchard.
Kathryn graduated from Lyndonville Central in 1950 and Rochester Business Institute in 1952. She worked at H.J. Heinz in Medina, N.Y. through 1953. Kathryn married Charles E. Prahler on Sept. 5, 1953. She worked seasonally for the applesauce canning factory in Lyndonville for several years. She later worked for the local vinegar plant/Speas/Pillsbury/Lyndonville Vinegar/Nakano/Mizkan in the office and then as secretary to the president, where she retired in 1996 after 25 years of service.
Kathryn is survived by two children John C. Prahler (Trudy) of Barrington, Ill., and Jeffrey M. Prahler (Robin) of Hilton, N.Y., three grandchildren, Justin M. Prahler of Palatine, Ill., Jarad M. Prahler of Lyndonville, N.Y., and Christina (Jason) M. Calvaresi of Algonquin, Ill., and one great-grandchild Amelia E. Calvaresi.
Kathryn is predeceased by brothers Richard “Dick” H. Blanchard, Arthur “Pete” N. Blanchard, Robert C. Blanchard and sister Marion “Tootie” EM Blanchard.
Kathryn loved to work with ceramics and read as hobbies and was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Lyndonville. She was an avid Bills and Sabres fan and loved spending summers at the Lake House.
Service and burial will be held in private for the family.
Donations can be made in Kathryn’s name to the Lyndonville Lion’s Club, 4th of July Fund, P.O. Box 371, Lyndonville, NY 14098.
Arrangements were made through the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 112 N. Main St. Lyndonville, NY 14098.
Please light a candle for Kathryn at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com.