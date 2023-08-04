OAKFIELD — Kelly K. Johnson, 31, of Oakfield, passed away on Monday (July 31, 2023) at Unity Hospital after a long battle with heart complications.
She is survived by her parents, Mark (Beckie) Johnson and Diane (Wayne) Scott; paternal grandmother, Elenor Johnson; boyfriend, Matthew Randall; daughter, Aaliyah Anderson; son, Raiden Randall; brother, Jeffrey Johnson; nephews, Jaxson and Lincoln Johnson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Scott Johnson; and paternal grandfather, Randall Johnson.
Kelly loved animals and enjoyed being in nature. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved candy.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue in Oakfield, where Kelly’s funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 6 p.m. Interment in St. Cecelia’s Cemetery in Oakfield will be private. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.