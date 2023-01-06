Kenneth James Heale, Jr. of Arcade, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his residence at the age of 74.
He was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Batavia, N.Y., a son of Elizabeth (Bartz) Heale of North Chili and the late Kenneth J. Heale, Sr. He was a member and secretary of the Delevan Baptist Church and was an avid bowler for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, woodburning, and watching baseball with his grandchildren. He was also an avid Yankees fan.
He was a retired Dairy Farmer and worked for Lucky Kenanne Farm in Chaffee. After the sale of the farm, he worked at Sears as a sales associate. He had worked at the McKinley Mall and Galleria Mall locations until ultimately relocating to the Springville location. He also spent some time as a math lab assistant for Genesee Community College.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Ruth (Arnold) Heale, whom he married on Aug. 30, 1969 in Bergen, N.Y.; his children, Elissa Anne (Charles) Skillman of Arcade and Kenneth “Jamie” (Amy) Heale, III of Avoca, N.Y.; his siblings, Richard (Alice May) Heale of Le Roy, June Dixon of North Chili and Sandra (John) Thompson of Hunt, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Preston, Abigail, Bethany, Titus, Tabitha and Vivien Skillman, Bryan, Zachary, and Christopher Heale; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Gary P. Heale.
There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Delevan Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Delevan, NY 14042, where Pastor Grant Appell will be officiating. Interment will be held in Stone Church Cemetery in Bergen, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to the Delevan Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.