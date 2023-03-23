Kenneth John Kozuch passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 under the care of the New York Sate Veteran’s Home.
He was born on January 24, 1949 in Buffalo, a son of the late John and Agnes Malinowski Kozuch. Ken is also predeceased by his partner, Sharon A. Venuto who passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Ken is survived by his stepdaughter, Sherri (Tom) Kavanagh of Stafford; his stepson, John L. Venuto, Jr. (Christine) of East Bethany along with many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousins, Sandy Kwiatopwski and Michaline Collins.
Ken was a decorated Vietnam era veteran who was wounded in Da Nang in 1969. He was an incredibly humble man, simple in his needs as well as kind and generous with his time and caring. He was a man of few words but get him started on racing or muscle cars and that was something that he could go on about for hours.
He had a love of wolves, CB radios, tinkering with things and watching Gunsmoke reruns. Most of all he loved being on the pit crew for V-Force racing through many years with John. He would polish and clean the car just before it went out to get dirty. It was one of his favorite things to do again and again every night of the week. He took so much pride in that crew and being with John in the winners circle meant everything to him. There were very few nights you would not find him in the stands or in the pits cheering and giving advice on the turns.
Ken loved his family and we were grateful that he had been a part of our lives for so many years. His presence was at every function and daily talks where he would call to say nothing other than hello. He wasn’t gushing sentiments every day but he always made sure we all knew we were his.
He rarely complained about anything and always ended every conversation with “Have a nice day.” As his final day became shorter we sat telling him how loved he was and thanking him for always being there for us. He said he did his best and to “Now go and have a good day.” Those were his final words to us that will forever be in our hearts because it was so him. We will miss you pops.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in Western New York National Cemetery. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.