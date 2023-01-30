Klump, Gordon Robert “Bob”

WARSAW — Gordon R. Klump, 88, of Culver Avenue, Warsaw passed away suddenly Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital. Bob was born in Buffalo, April 20, 1934 a son of the late Gordon and Freda Beglinger Klump. A 1952 graduate of Letchworth Central, Bob went on to earn a business degree from Michigan State where he also played baseball, even being scouted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. After college, Bob joined the United States Army and served honorably from 1955 to 1957 as a tank driver and gunner. Bob came home and dedicated his life to service. He worked for the Post Office and became the Postmaster of Warsaw before his retirement after 28 years in 1989. He was a 50 year member of the Bliss American Legion Post -1720, a member of the Warsaw Moose Lodge -560, the Warsaw Lodge -549 F & AM. Bob was a dedicated Yankees fan but enjoyed all sports alongside his beloved wife. He was financially savvy and was a “straight shooter” always willing to tell you what was on his mind.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Jamie Klump, his brother, Wilfred “Bill” Klump, a brother in-law, Gary Gill, and a sister in-law, Patricia Maynard Klump.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 wonderful years, Donna Gardner Klump, two sons, Donald Klump of Smyrna, Maine, Dennis (Marcy) Klump of Bliss, a brother Norman “Bud” Klump of Enon, Ohio, a sister, Sandra Gill of Geneseo and Florida, a sister in-law, Roxanne Bush Klump of Texas, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Gordon R. “Bob” Klump may call on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Michael LaMarca of St. Michael’s Church as officiant. The service will be followed by full military honors at the funeral home and burial will be private for the family in the Warsaw Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to any charity of the donor’s choice.
