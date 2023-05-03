Kyle R. Inman, 39, of Darien Center passed away on April 30, 2023 at Highland Hospital in Rochester after a lengthy illness. He was born in Buffalo on May 21, 1983 to Mary Ellen Wechter of and Carl Inman. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Lester Wechter.
Kyle was a well-respected race car driver who was always willing to help fellow race car drivers/teams. He loved racing which started at the age of 7. The family would like to thank so many friends for their support during his racing career as well as the love that was shown in the last several weeks.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his daughters, Isabelle and Elizabeth Inman; girlfriend, Sarah Stranc; grandparents, Harold “Pete” (Janet) Inman and Mildred Wechter.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 1 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at The Church in Alexander (former United Methodist), 3389 Church St., Alexander, NY 14005. Kyle will be laid to rest in Darien Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his daughters.