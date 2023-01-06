Lamont C. Laycock
GAINESVILLE — Lamont C. Laycock, age 72, of Rte. 19, Gainesville, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Highland Hospital in Rochester. Lamont was born in Lockport, N.Y., a son of the late Charles and Lois Croop Laycock. He was a 1968 graduate of Letchworth Central School where he was a member of the FFA. Lamont went on to become a Certified Welder. He worked at Kaustine Tank which later became A&A Metals in Perry as well as several local farms before retiring in 2012 from MRC Technologies in Buffalo. Lamont was a member of the Rock Glen Baptist Church where he served as Trustee. He loved hunting with his grandson, Chad, and harvested over 60 deer throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed farming and his tractors. Lamont was a generous, kindhearted, deeply principled man of his word.
He was preceded in death in 2015 by his beloved wife, Elaine Lowder, whom he married Nov. 15, 1980.
Survivors include his 2 sisters, Monica (Terry) Reding of Warsaw, Nancy Cross of Castile; a brother, Thomas (Sarah) Lashley of Dalton; his children, Becky (David) Yockey of Alden, Richard (Rochelle Aquilla) Helms of Batavia, Robert (Julie) Helms of Alden; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends of Lamont C. Laycock may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Rock Glen Baptist Church. A Memorial service will follow the calling beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Daryn Duff as officiant. Burial will be private in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Gainesville. Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences. Memorial contributions are requested in Lamont’s name to the church at 4311 NY 19, Silver Springs, NY 14550 or to the Pike Rescue Squad at PO Box 175, Pike, NY 14130.