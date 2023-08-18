Laura L. Salvania, 68, of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home under the loving care of her family.
Laura was born Aug. 27, 1954, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Ralph T. and Rose J. (Calandra) Salvania.
Laura was co-owner of the family restaurant, Salvania’s. After her time at the restaurant, she was the kitchen manager at St. Joseph’s School in Batavia. Laura loved music, the Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees.
Surviving are her spouse, Kathleen Coyne of Batavia; sister, Roxanne Salvania of Batavia; her beloved dog, Bailey Boy; and cousins, aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street in Batavia. Laura’s funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers For Animals, PO Box 1621, Batavia, NY 14021, www.vol4animals.org/donations.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.