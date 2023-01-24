CASTILE — Lawrence “Larry” C. Hoyt, Castile, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Jan. 22, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born Jan. 4, 1931, Larry was the adopted son of the late Rev. Eugene and Pauline Hoyt. He graduated from Andover Central School, New York in 1948 and served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Larry wore many hats over the course of his career as deputy sheriff, truck driver, welder, school custodian, and maintenance services. He served as the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Short Tract, N.Y., for 12 years and was the chaplain for the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Wellsville, N.Y., and chaplain of the Wallace-Jeffers Legion Post in Castile, N.Y., for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Fay E. Howe; his four children, Laurinda Wallace (David) of Hereford, Ariz., Larry Hoyt of Castile, N.Y., Amy Tartick (Leo) of East Otto, N.Y., and Yvonne Hoyt (Connie Collins) of Peru, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family.