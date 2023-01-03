BASOM — Lee C. Prentice, 82, of Basom passed away on Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) at Unity Hospital in Rochester.
Mr. Prentice was born Aug. 29, 1940 in Medina, a son of the late Roy and Joyce (North) Prentice.
Lee was a lifetime member of the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department and a social member of the American Legion Post 626 in Basom. He was the owner of Prentice Auto Parts in Basom. Lee enjoyed racing, and took pride in having built many race cars over the years, both for dirt and asphalt tracks. He was an avid bowler, and competed in tournaments in Reno, Las Vegas, and Syracuse.
Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Scroger) Prentice; children, Russell and Leann Prentice; great-grandchildren, Russell and Justin Muntz; and brothers, Steven and Bruce Prentice.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Ron) Swimline of Basom; grandchildren, Mike (Heather Captain) Swimline of Alabama, and Nicole (Corey Klase) Muntz of Alabama; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Reed, and Blair; sisters, Alair (late Norman) DuBois of Medina, and Valerie Prentice of Texas; sister-in-law, Rita Prentice of North Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Ave. in Oakfield, where Lee 's Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Medina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prentice Family.