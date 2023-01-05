Leon F. Halat Sr., 86, of Oakfield, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He was born Feb. 19, 1936, to the late Samuel and Mary Halat (Ballon), and resided his entire life on Oakfield’s Albion Road.
Leon was a proud lifelong onion farmer on the Elba Mucklands, who ran a farm started by his immigrant father. He was an outdoorsman who loved hard work and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Halat, of Oakfield; his children, Mary (Brian) Nanni of Basom, Leon (Kathleen) Halat Jr. of Oakfield, and Nathan (Bernadette) Halat, currently in Washington, D.C.; his grandchildren, Lisa, Laura, Stephanie, Sebastian and Caroline; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue, Oakfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m., at St. Cecilia Church in Oakfield, and Leon will be laid to rest in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Padre Pio Parish, at 56 Maple Street, Oakfield, or the Alzheimer’s Association.