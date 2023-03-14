Leroy C. Ball, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Leroy was born in Belmont, N.Y., on June 26, 1938, a son of the late Frank and Lucille (Hall) Ball. He is predeceased by his sisters, Irene and Shirley; and his brothers, Frank, Jr., Duane and Rex.
Leroy grew up on the family farm. He had a love and passion for machinery and heavy equipment. He worked for Don Smith Excavating and Lee Schoenthal and found great joy running the heavy equipment. He was a life member of the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association, former member of the Corfu Fire Department and was a wingman on the snowplow for the Town of Pembroke. Leroy was a wonderful handyman and could fix anything. His favorite pastimes were Nascar, camping and snowmobiling.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Nancy Ball; his children, Kevin (Dawn) Ball, Diane (John) Scroger, Sandy (Bob) Peck and Peggy Bish; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; his brothers, Doug Ball and David (Jeannie) Ball. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends may call Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, N.Y. Funeral services will be held at the mortuary on Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Evergreen Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.