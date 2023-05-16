BATAVIA — Lesley K. Kosiorek, 73, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Crossroads House surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Liverpool, England, the oldest child and only daughter of Cyril John Wills and Dorothy (nee Aldersey) Wills.
Lesley will be missed by her husband, Edmund Kosiorek II of Batavia, whom she married on June 7, 1969; her son, Dr. Edmund (Casey) Kosiorek III, his wife Debbie (nee Ververs) and their children, Katherine, Matthew, and John of Hilton, N.Y.; and her son, Dr. Joseph C. Kosiorek, his wife, Samantha (nee Morse) and their children, Ella and Abigail of Fairport, N.Y. Lesley is also survived by her brother, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Russell John Wills (Diane) of Mary Ester, Fla., and his children, Derek Wills of Ogden, Utah, and Wendy (Kurt) Vinhage of Salt Lake City, Utah, and her uncle, Kenneth Croft of Wellington Borough, England; also, sisters-in-law, Barbara Kosiorek of Batavia and Virginia (Irv) Emerson of Corfu; cousins, nieces, nephews, along with a plethora of very dear friends.
In death, Lesley is reunited with her father and mother, Cyril and Dorothy Wills; and her sister-in-law, Regina Kosiorek.
Lesley immigrated to Canada in 1957 and then to the United States in 1965. She was a member of Batavia High School’s class of 1967. After graduation, she worked with the New York Telephone Company as a service representative until 1975. She held a similar position with the Prudential Insurance Company in 1984 and was promoted to the position of agent recruiter during her tenure. In 1998, she became the secretary to the principal of the Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School. She thoroughly enjoyed her interactions with the students, staff, and families of the district. Lesley retired in 2011.
Lesley was a member of Resurrection Parish (St. Mary’s site) and was very active at both the St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s sites. She was a member of the Bishop’s Committee, a discussion group for mothers with young children. She taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, preparing children to receive First Holy Communion. She served as a member of the St. Joseph’s school board. She co-chaired the annual Popcorn Ball and volunteered each year at the St. Joseph’s Carnival. Lesley was a Eucharist Minister and was recently inducted into St. Joseph’s Sodality.
In the community, Lesley served as Cub Scout den mother for Robert Morris School Den 5. She volunteered with the Association for the Research of Childhood Cancer organizing fundraisers. As a Friend of the Richmond Library, she worked on the monthly book sale.
Lesley was the ultimate mom! Her family was her priority, and she was totally invested in raising her two sons. Her five grandchildren were the loves of her life, and she absolutely enjoyed every minute she spent with them. Her children and grandchildren are truly her legacy.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia where prayers will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Lesley’s Mass of Christian Burial will follow prayers on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary’s site), 18 Ellicott Street, Batavia, N.Y. She will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph The Worker Row Garden outside the Father T. Bernard Kelly Mausoleum at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) or Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021 (www.crossroadshouse.com). Please leave condolences, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.