Linda M. Cain, 75, of Park Road West, Castile, passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023, a day short of her 76th birthday, surrounded by her loving family and the terrific staff at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility. Linda was born to John and Kathleen Broman. John owned his own bar and Kathleen was a housewife. She had 12 siblings. Linda spent her school years in Rochester, N.Y. and her favorite courses were homemaking, gym, and music. She also enjoyed playing basketball for sports.
Linda helped her mother care for her younger siblings and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She remembers traveling to Gloucester, Mass. as a child. Linda’s first job was at Neisner’s where she worked in the baby department. Linda met her husband Miles while working as a barmaid. They married in 1973 and she had three stepsons. Her special achievements in life include helping her sister Carol raise three beautiful daughters as well as her youngest twin brother. She remembered carrying him home from the hospital. If you asked her what she cared about the most, she would say, She loves her sister Carol very much. A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date. Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569 has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, cards, gifts or to plant a tree in Linda’s name. Memorial contributions are requested to the Castile Rescue Squad at PO Box 338 Castile, NY 14427.