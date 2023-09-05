Lisa Marie Boxler, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family and close friends. She was born on Oct. 2, 1963 in Zainsville, Ohio, to Carol Hathaway of Varysburg and the late Ernest Ray of McConnelsville. Lisa was the granddaughter of the late Bradford and Faye Cunningham and Luciel Bean Luce.
Lisa worked at Boxler Dairy Farm, picking up machine parts and always making sure the trucks and tractors never ran out of fuel. She was also known to bring back milkshakes for the guys.
Lisa loved Ohio, animals, traveling, hunting, fishing, cooking (especially her special chicken), camping, taking trips to the casino, playing dice, cards, going out for enchiladas and spending time with her family and friends. She was a very welcoming person and loved to be around people. Strangers became friends and friends quickly became family.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Boxler, daughter, Laken (Joe) Urtel, sons, Bradford Boxler and Gregory Boxler, mother, Carol Hathaway, stepfather, Darryl Hathaway, brother, Richard (Tammy) Ray, sisters, Lori (Keith) Helm, Krystal (Scotty) Sergeant, grandson, Talon George, granddaughters, Sicilia Urtel and Brielle Boxler, as well as cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed by so many.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home, 329 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish, 2311 Route 98, Varysburg, NY 14167. She will be laid to rest St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Varysburg.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Charlotte House, 4316 Route 98, North Java, NY 14113 or to Varysburg Fire Department, PO Box 638, Varysburg, NY 14167. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home, 329 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.