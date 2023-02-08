Lois Pauline Gringer (Guppenberger), 92, of Spencerport, N.Y., drew her final breath and entered into the presence of our Lord on Feb. 6, 2023, at her home, with loving family around her. She was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Feb. 2, 1931, to August and Mary Guppenberger. She is survived by her loving husband, John Gringer Sr., of 70 years; children, JoMarie (Michael) Stank Sr., Kathleen (William) Langen, John (Nicki) Gringer Jr., Gus (Susan) Gringer, Michael (Karin) Gringer and Julie (Bert) Stromquist III; grandchildren, Kirsten Weimer, Katie (Shaun) Arnold, Karen (Brian) Miller, Michael (Kim) Stank Jr., AJ (Debra) Miller Jr., Sissy (Rick) Horch II, Aaron (Aysa) Gringer, Casey Gringer, Jason (Brittany) Gringer, Beau (Gina) Gringer, Carrie Medeiros, Jason (Amber) Seeler, Ricky (Stephanie) Triassi, Nick (Liz) Triassi, and Rachel (Corey) Houghtling; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Pierce, Reid, Delaney, Britton, Sierra, Chyler, Ariella, Mason, Kinsley, Mavryn, Loic, Ricky, Lincoln, Grace, Patrick, Norah, Bear, Adriana, Gia, August, and Johnny; brother, Jim and sister, Barb Guppenberger; many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, 55 Martha Street, Spencerport, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice.