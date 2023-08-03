Loralyn M. Yunker, age 92, of Perry passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Suzanne’s Comfort Care Home in Perry.
She was born in Perry, N.Y., on Sept. 2, 1930, a daughter to the late Harold and Margaret (Moag) Altoft-Harding.
Loralyn was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, traveling and reading. Her biggest joy was her family, spending time with her children and all the grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of the LaGrange Baptist Church, a member of the Warsaw and former Perry Center Grange, the State and National Grange where she was a 7th degree grange member and a member of the Perry Senior Social Club.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Lynda (Thomas) Ryan of Bradenton, Fla., Lorna Fitch and Cheryl Hayes, both of Perry; 2 sons, John (Gail) Yunker of Livonia, Richard (Julie) Yunker of Warsaw; 16 grandchildren, Rebecca (Rob) Rice, Melissa (Michael) Sawulak, Robert Ryan, Erin (Tim) O’Hanlon, Rachel (Douglas) Owens, Jolynn (Paul) Castillo. Jaclyn (Brian) Chlop, Justin Yunker, Jennifer (Tim) Bramer, Jillian Fitch, James (Jennifer) Fitch, Justine (Jason) Morrison, Elaine (Max Marmolejo) Hayes, Colleen (Billy Wolcott) Hayes, Kaitlyn (Josh Miller) Hayes and Lawrence Robert Hayes; 16 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Yunker, who passed away on Sept. 7, 2020; son, Dale Robert Yunker, who passed away in 1959; sister, Carol Altoft; and brother, Robert Altoft.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Baptist Church, 7092 LaGrange Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525.
Loralyn will be laid to rest in LaGrange Cemetery in Pavilion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the LaGrange Baptist Church, 7092 LaGrange Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525, Wyoming County Office of the Aging, 8 Perry Ave., Warsaw, NY 14569 or to Suzanne’s Comfort Care Home, 167 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 N. Main St. Perry, N.Y. 14530. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, please visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.