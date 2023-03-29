BATAVIA — Loretta West passed away peacefully at her home in Batavia the day after her 95th birthday, with several of her children at her side. Loretta was the second of Carl and Pearl (Follman) Schelble Sr.’s five children.
She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Paul West; sister, Dorothy Berger; and brothers, Carl Jr. and Robert.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Gerald and Kathleen West of Owego, N.Y., Audrey and Richard Marcoux of New Hartford, N.Y., Elaine and Howard Crump of LaBelle, Fla., Joyce West and Mark Kadesh of Washington, DC, and Lawrence and Karen West of East Amherst, N.Y.; and by her beloved ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and by sister, Gloria Straight of Springville, N.Y.
Loretta graduated from Griffiths Institute in Springville, N.Y., at age 15. She attended Buffalo State University, where she played basketball and graduated with a home economics teaching degree.
Loretta was an exemplary mother, especially in instilling the value of education, a healthy lifestyle and enjoyment of sports and the outdoors.
Loretta was also a role model, with community involvement in church and as a 4-H leader. After retiring from teaching, Loretta enjoyed retirement, especially traveling with her husband and escaping western NY winters in Florida.
Lorettaâ€’s work ethic and frugality were legendary. She leaves a large and immensely grateful family.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street in Batavia, where Loretta’s funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Dutch Flats, N.Y., will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery, c/o Abigail Broughton, 2939 Glor Road, Attica, NY 14011 or to HomeCare & Hospice, 29 Liberty Street, Suite 6, Batavia, NY 14020. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.