Lorraine F. Bates Zury

Lorraine Bates Zury, 86, of Bergen, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023.
Born Sept. 14, 1936, in Batavia, N.Y., daughter to the late Kenneth and Marion Welker Bates.
She is survived by her companion Bill; two sons, Daniel (Lena) and Timothy (Late Grisel); grandchildren, Keith Zury (Diana), Nicolette Zury Mendez (Alex); great-grandchildren, Ellie and Derek. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Bates (late Shirley), Ronald Bates (Robin) and Frank Bates (Barb), along with several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by daughter, Renee Zury Stone; brother, Richard Bates; sisters, Joyce Bates Newcomb (late Robert) and Marjorie Bates Cunningham (late George).
She is remembered as a caring mom, grandmother, aunt, and a person who never passed up the opportunity to light up and decorate her property to the relevant holiday at the time.
Lorraine was a stay-at-home mother, she also worked early and later on in life for multiple years at Kodak, with some years spent at the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Brigid Church location, 18 Gibson St., Bergen, NY. Burial will be at St. Brigid’s Cemetery in Bergen, NY.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Lorraine’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.