LE ROY — Lorraine Sheflin, age 86, of Union Street, passed away Saturday morning (Feb. 4, 2023) at home in the loving presence of her family.
She was born Jan. 25, 1937 in Weston, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Russell.
Lorraine will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandson. Lorraine was always very happy and enjoyed sharing her butterscotch candies. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Dawn Knitter; grandchildren, Ashley Knitter, Quintin (Cristina) Buckley, Leanne Knitter (Justin) and Kevin Knitter; great-grandson, Xander Buckley; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Sheflin; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Shelly Buckley; grandson, Ethan Buckley; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Donald Stevens.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Feb. 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy. Services and interment in Machpelah Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Lorraine’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.