Louis Norman Fishgold, a cherished father and husband, left this world in peace on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in Phoenix, Ariz., the place he called home for 26 years.
Louie was born on Nov. 28, 1951, in Rochester, N.Y., to Nathan and Mary Fishgold (née Rusczak). He had a striking work ethic from a young age and, together with the mother of his children and his brother, David, built one of the largest wholesale produce distribution centers in Upstate New York. His iconic FISHGOLD trucks were renowned, traversing coast to coast.
Louie was always one for stories, tall tales and memories he wanted others to treasure. His favorite things in life included children, animals, golf and racing his ‘68 GTO.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of nearly 30 years, Marcy Fishgold, as well as his four children, Amy Fishgold Lassiter (Fred), James Fishgold (Camela), Julie Lopez (David), Jeffrey N. Fishgold, and their mother, Margaret “Peggy” Steimer (Kearney); his nine grandchildren, Jerald Walden Jr., Janaya Marshall, Jordan Marshall, Destiny Mendoza, Louis Mendoza, Liliana Lopez, Jeffrey A. Fishgold, Jacob Fishgold, Mikayla Fishgold; and great-grandchild, Jazelle “Zelly” Marshall; his brother, David Fishgold (Jodi Sherman); niece, Carlie Fishgold (Ehren Stark); and nephews, Maximilian Fishgold and Simon Fishgold.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 22, at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home in Chandler, Ariz., at 2 p.m. May he rest forever in a place where he finds peace, joy and mischief.