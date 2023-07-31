Lowell E. Davis, of Medina, N.Y., passed away on July 23, 2023, at the Martin-Linsin Residence, after a courageous battle with diabetes and prostate cancer.
He was born in Medina, on Jan. 5, 1939, to Emmett and Emma (Bacon) Davis. Lowell graduated in 1957 from Medina High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy, Petty Officer Third Class, from 1957 to 1961, mostly overseas duty, serving 2 years in Italy. After the service, he was employed at Firestone, Medina, Rochester Products, and Abex. Finally he was employed at Harrison Radiator, General Motors in Lockport, retiring in 1999 with 30 years of service. Lowell was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Medina, where he served as president and other board positions. He also volunteered as a Medina Mustang Band Booster.
On Aug. 4, 1962, he married the former Eleanor M. Schultz. The couple raised four daughters together. We will all miss his dad jokes. Lowell was an avid reader, especially history. He enjoyed watching wrestling, football, NASCAR, and March Madness; playing euchre and Trivial Pursuit with his family, and various games on his tablet. Lowell loved staying in Canada at the Inn at the Seventh Lock, watching the ships on the Welland Canal, and spent several summers visiting museums and forts in various states.
He was predeceased by his parents; two daughters, Denise Davis-Withey and Jennifer Davis-Lonnen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley (Stuart) Peters and Carol (Vincent) Meli; and sister-in-law, Joyce Monell.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleanor Davis of Medina; daughters, Amy Davis of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Angie Davis (Phillip Howland) of Holley; three granddaughters, Allyson (David) DeBoard, Kelsie (Ben) Stahl, both of Albion, and Melanie (A.J.) Gminski of Holley; great-grandson, Samuel Ross DeBoard; two step great-granddaughters, Amiley and Isla DeBoard; sons-in-law, Gary Withey of Medina, and David (Renna) Lonnen of Albion; along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to attend his memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1212 West Avenue, Medina. A private interment will be at a later date in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted for Hospice of Orleans at www.hospiceoforleans.org. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Please share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com.