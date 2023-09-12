Lowell W. “JR” Osborne, Jr. of Christmas, Fla. passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at the age of 73.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1950 in Olean, N.Y. and was the son of the late Lowell W. and Ella Mae (Willover) Osborne, Sr. He was a member of the NRA and the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club. He was a United States Marine and served during the Vietnam Era. He was also a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.
He was the owner and operator of JR’s Siding & Trim in Perry, N.Y.
JR is survived by his children: Deric Hewitt of Texas, Bryan (Amanda) Osborne of Wellsville and Heather Osborne of Lakeview; his siblings: Melvin (Lorie) Osborne of Perry, Dora Jean Cummins of Gainesville, N.Y.; his beloved mentor and friend, Jake Lathan of Leroy, N.Y.; also survived by nine grandchildren, a special nephew, David (Kristie) Stowell of Perry, N.Y. along with several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Lyle (Rose) Osborne.
There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
