Lucia M. Costantino, 89, of Batavia, passed away on Feb. 6, 2023 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence.
Lucia was born Jan. 6, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ida (Comino) Moretti.
Lucia was a member of Ascension Parish and a former deputy clerk for the Town of Batavia. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Lucia will be remembered for being a phenomenal cook.
Surviving are her husband, Cosmo Costantino; children, Holly (Greg) Sharpe and Peter (Jeri) Costantino; grandchildren, Nicholas Costantino and Natalie Sharpe and several nieces and nephews.
Lucia is a sister of the late Helen Moretti, Nicholas Moretti, William Moretti, Bernard Moretti, Louis Moretti, Splendora DiSanto, Mary Moretti and Anthony Moretti.
There are no prior calling hours and services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Mausoleum in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
