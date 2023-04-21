EAST BETHANY — Mabel Irene Deuel, 87 of East Bethany, passed away on Friday, (April 14, 2023) at the LeRoy Village Residential Health Care Facility, Inc. in Le Roy.
Mrs. Deuel was born October 10, 1935 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Francis and Irene (Burnside) Kelly.
She was a former parishioner of Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany. Mabel was known for her incredible homemade bread, her love of shopping, and always having a Pepsi handy. She enjoyed playing games on her iPad; but most of all she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In death, Mabel is reunited with her husband, Bernard J. Deuel, Sr.; son, Bernard J. Deuel, Jr.; and brothers, John (late Carol) Kelly, Francis (late Dorothy) Kelly, and Edwin Kelly.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Marc) Fiegl of Perry, and Penny (Douglas, Sr.) Ferris of East Bethany; grandchildren, Dougie (Jacqueline) Ferris of Le Roy, Heather (Chad) Ferris of Warsaw, and several other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Skylar Ferris-Bastedo, Emma Paradise, Nathan Ferris, Jacob Ferris, and several other great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Silvernail; brother, James (Jody) Torbicki of Cowlesville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mabel’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of LeRoy Village Green for the wonderful care they provided over the past several months.
There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Mabel's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday (April 24, 2023) at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 303 East Main Street in Batavia. Burial will be in Stafford Rural Cemetery in Stafford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bethany Vol. Fire Department, 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, NY 14054.