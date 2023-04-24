Maguerite “Mickey” Lachnicht, 89, of Batavia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, including her dog Frankie, on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center. She was born June 24, 1933 in Batavia, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Lamendola) Panepento. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Lachnicht, son-in-law, William Fickel, brother, Charles “Sonny” Panepento and sister, Patricia Bermingham.
Maguerite was a Registered Nurse for many years. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Parish, a dog lover and a fanatic Buffalo Bills Fan. Mickey enjoyed doing anything with her hands from crafts, crocheting and knitting to gardening and cooking. She will be remembered as feisty, quick witted and strong.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Fickel of Batavia, Michael (Kathryn McBride) Lachnicht of Batavia, siblings, Rose (Richard) Wright of Le Roy and Mary Jane (Gary) Kiefer of Batavia, granddaughter, Catie Boerschlein of Batavia, along with nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, NY, 14020. A 12 p.m. noon Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossroads House in Batavia. www.crossroads house.com. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.