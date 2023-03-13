Marcia A. Kohorst
Marcia A. Kohorst, 83 of East Pembroke, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Brother’s of Mercy Nursing Home.
Marcia was born on May 12, 1939, in East Pembroke, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Kingdon Kohorst.
Marcia retired from Graham Manufacturing in Batavia. She was a lifelong member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in East Pembroke. Marcia loved to travel, bake and then share her goodies with family and friends.
Marcia is survived by her siblings, Douglas (Sylvia) Kohorst, Daryln (Edward) Arnold and Daryl (Joyce) Kohorst. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends may call Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke, N.Y. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, East Pembroke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Pembroke Fire Department.