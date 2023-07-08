Margaret Ann Barkley, 83, of Nunda, New York, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Morris, New York.
She was born the daughter of Frank J. and Anna (Dietrich) Mueller on Aug. 8, 1940, in Rochester, N.Y.
She was a graduate of Naples High School. She married Gerald Barkley on July 21, 1962. Gerald passed away on May 9, 2020.
She was employed as a secretary for the HEAP Program with the Livingston County Department of Social Services for eight years.
She was a communicant of Holy Angels Church in Nunda and was involved with the home bureau, babysat and raised kids for many years. She enjoyed reading, and was highly involved in the Nunda Historical Society.
Besides her husband Gerald, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Henry Mueller. She is survived by her three children, Ruth Ann (Alan) Fultz and David (Helen) Barkley, both of Warsaw, and Craig (Lisa) Barkley of Portageville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Mary Mueller of Naples; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the John W. Martin Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Holy Angels Church, Nunda, N.Y., with Father Dan Condon officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Nunda, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to Nunda Historical Society, 24 Portage St., Nunda, NY 14517.
Arrangements by the John W. Martin Funeral Home, 37 Chapel St. (Route 408), Mount Morris, NY.
