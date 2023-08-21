Margaret H. “Peg” (Schroeder) Murphy, age 81, of Medina, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with her devoted husband, David, at her side.
Born in Lockport, N.Y., on June 18, 1942, Peg was the daughter of the late Edwin and Margaret (Heckler) James. She was raised in Lyndonville and moved to Shelby after her marriage to her former husband, Charles Schroeder. Peg then lived in Albion while working for Thomas J. Lipton Co. and Ontario Foods for over 30 years. She went on to work for Associated Brands in Medina as a shift supervisor, where she would eventually retire from. On July 2, 1994, she married David C. Murphy and the couple resided in Batavia until their retirement. In 2010, they moved to Medina. Peg enjoyed scrapbooking, baking and gardening. She and David both had a keen interest in family genealogy.
Peg came from a family of ten children, Ruth (Roy) Dunn, Kathleen (Glen) Klix, Mary (Kenneth) Ostrander, Esther (Richard) Meyers, George (Eleanor) James, Charles “Jess” (Evelyn) James, William (Betty) James, Edwin (Kalene) James, Gerald (Peggy) James. She is survived by her three children, Cindy Schroeder, Mary Valdes and Lee Schroeder (Shelby Antonucci); two grandchildren, Charlie Valdes and Vanessa (Brian) Hickman; two great-grandchildren, Lexi Valdes and Leilani Hickman; three stepchildren, Tina (Rusty) Bergerson, Eric Murphy and Tammy Murphy (Jacob Horn); and two step-grandchildren, Anna Kuepker and Ian Kuepker.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. Holy Trinity Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 211 Eagle St., Medina. A luncheon will follow and interment will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Elba at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Parish (address above) or to the Medina Railroad Museum, 530 West Ave., Medina, NY 14103. Share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com