BATAVIA — Margaret Kelley, 98, of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, (Jan. 10, 2023) at Elderwood at Hamburg in Hamburg.
Mrs. Kelley was born July 16, 1924, in Binghamton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Zelynak.
The youngest of 12 children, Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. Her family was truly her life.
Margaret is the wife of the late Truman E. Kelley.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Kelley of Hamburg, and Timothy (Crysty) Kelley of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street in Batavia (please use School Street entrance), where Margaret‘s Funeral Service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.