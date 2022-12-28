LE ROY — Margaret M. Antinore, age 68, of Summit Street Road, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 4, 1954, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Francis “Tuffy” and Mary Warren Longhini.
Margaret will be remembered as a very loving and compassionate person, who was devoted to her family and her faith. She was very active in her church community at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Le Roy.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Michael (Beth) Antinore; granddaughters, Coral and Ruby; siblings, John Longhini, Catherine (Ronald) Chmielowiec, Maureen Longhini, Sharon (Lloyd) Hall, James (Michelle) Longhini, Patrick (Tammy) Longhini, Julie (Timothy) Scheuerlein, Mary Kay Longhini and Mark Longhini; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Antinore; brother, Robert F. Longhini; and nephew, Tyler Longhini.
No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to her Rite of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake Street, Le Roy. Interment in St. Francis Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
