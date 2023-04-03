ELBA — Margaret Mary “Peggy” Lutz, 87, of Elba passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at her home under the care of HomeCare & Hospice.
She was born on Thursday, Nov. 28th, 1935 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Charles McMullen and Mary Murray McMullen.
A member of Calvary Baptist Church where she participated in Thursday morning Bible study, she loved all animals. A member of “TOPS” club, she was a former Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, the grange and the East Pembroke Ladies Auxiliary.
She will be remembered by her family as a hard worker holding many jobs. She cleaned homes, worked at Starkweather Chicken Farms, J.J. Newberry’s, as a waitress at the Thruway restaurant, G.T.E. Sylvania, Xerox, she owned and operated a motorhome park in Arizona and as a waitress at Ted’s Truck Stop in Arizona.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth (Diana) Sage, Sr. of Johnson City, Tennessee, Deborah (Robert) Bell of Elba and Gary (Kim) Sage, Sr. of Batavia; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings, John “Jack” (Margaret) McMullen, Robert McMullen, William (Barbara) McMullen and Patty Jasinski and her granddaughter, Kristy Sage.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3515 Galloway Road Batavia, where Margaret’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery, Corfu. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HomeCare & Hospice, 29 Liberty Street, Suite -6, Batavia, New York 14020, Calvary Bapitst Church, 3515 Galloway Road, Batavia, New York 14020 or the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14620. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home of Batavia.